A late surge at the end of the first half helped Waukesha West beat Milton, 71-55, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal game Friday, Feb. 28, in Waukesha.
Milton kept it close throughout the first half, but a half-court trap in the final two minutes of the second half helped Waukesha West get some breathing room by halftime.
“We let them get that lead up to 12 at halftime,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said. “That really ended up being the difference in the game.
“Positives, the girls came out really well in the beginning. It was a rough and tumble game in the start.”
The Red Hawks got it down to six points in the second half, but it was as close as they got.
Waukesha West freshman Caden Krohn scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the second half. She made three 3-pointers on the night.
“She was hitting pretty much everything she shot,” Skemp said. “It felt like even when we got within six, she would hit another key shot.”
Milton was led by senior Abbie Campion, who scored a team-high 19 points. She scored 13 points in the second half.
Seniors Abbey Falk and Alex Rodenberg added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Milton scored 35 points in the second half, but Waukesha West added 39 after the break.
“We fought untill the end. Toward the end of the game we had to foul, and they knocked down their free throws,” Skemp said. “The end score looks worse than what it was.”
Milton graduates Campion, Falk, Rodenberg, Courtney Weberpal, Shelby Mack-Honold and Amanda Ferguson.
“This year’s seniors were not only great basketball players, but they’re also going to be great people,” Skemp said.
The Red Hawks end their season 7-16 overall.
“The team got along so well,” Skemp said. “We kind of joke that we created a family, a true family this year. They stuck together no matter how things were going.
“Would we have liked to have a couple more wins? Sure. But those aren’t the things I will remember or the girls will remember in five, 10 years down the road. “
