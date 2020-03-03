The Milton wrestling program has fielded some great teams and individuals the last 20 years.
Milton won a team state championship in 2002 and has had multiple individuals take state crowns in the last two decades.
No, the Red Hawks didn’t win any state championships in 2020, but Milton accomplished something that hadn’t been done this century in program history — send three sophomores and a freshman to the state meet.
And while Milton wasn’t able to get any of its young wrestlers on the podium, it’s clear the Red Hawks are headed in the right direction.
“I think it has been another step in the right direction,” Milton head coach Pat Jauch said. “We had a very good final month of the season as a team. Again, now we just need to keep learning and stay motivated to get stronger, and to keep working on our technique so we can keep taking steps forward.”
The Red Hawks had sent a combined three wrestlers to the state tournament the last two seasons — one in 2018 and two in 2019.
This season, sophomore Riley Nilo earned his second straight trip to the state tournament, while freshman Royce Nilo, sophomores Kade DeSormeau and Hunter Kieliszewski were all first-time state qualifiers.
Riley Nilo was the only Milton wrestler to win a match — going 1-2 at the tournament — while the other three were bounced from the tournament after the first round.
Still, there’s little doubt that experience will pay off down the road.
“They were proud of our performances, that we all fought,” said Royce Nilo, who wreslted at 120. “We fought to the end. They’re happy that we got that experience that we can take and show our teammates next year and hopefully make it back.”
And Milton looks primed to send even more wrestlers to state next season.
Freshman Matt Haldiman (113) and juniors Trey Smith (138) and Justin Sanchez (152) all finished fourth at sectionals — two spots short of qualifying for state.
Haldiman went 28-7 his freshman campaign and Sanchez won a regional title.
“I feel like we’re going to get better,” said 106-pounder Riley Nilo. “Our lightweights are going to stay strong. Hopefully we can get some more heavyweights to come out.”
The success of Milton’s lighter wrestlers have been hard to ignore — especially from the Nilo brothers — who went a combined 70-15 on the season.
“We (lighter weights) push each other a lot,” said Kieliszewski, who competes at 126. “Last year we didn’t have Royce or Matt out there, but we were all still pushing each other just as much. It definitely helps to have more lightweights to have more partners.”
While Milton has enjoyed success from its first and second-year wrestlers season — it’s a trend that likely won’t stop.
Among the incoming 2021 freshmen is Aeoden Sinclair, who’s been a dominant force in the youth scene.
“I feel like we’ve sort of been stuck,” DeSormeau said. “I think usually we’re a little up or down, but I think now that we got some newer kids coming in — and they’re pretty good — and everyone is starting to improve, were going to keep climbing up.”
