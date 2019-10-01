Freshman Hannah Dunk tied a career-best with a 77 at the Badger South Conference Meet on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at The Legend at Bergamont Golf Course in Oregon, leading the Red Hawks to a second-place finish.
“Hannah’s ability to perform at such a high level at her first conference tournament was truly amazing,” Milton head coach Brady Farnsworth said. “It’s a credit to all of the work she puts in and I couldn’t be happier for her.”
“It is so special for a freshman to finish second overall in their first conference tournament,” Farnsworth added.
The Red Hawks collected 380 strokes, while Madison Edgewood, the No. 1 ranked team in Division 2 and defending state champions, took first as a team with 356 strokes.
“I am so proud of the way the girls battled through the windy conditions at an already tough course and still managed to post a very competitive score,” Farnsworth said.
Dunk’s 77 was only beaten out by Oregon’s Alyssa Schmidt, who carded a 74.
Dunk collected five pars on the front nine and holed a birdie on the par-5 fifth hole.
The back nine was just as impressive for the freshman, recording four pars and two birdies.
Dunk’s been consistently the Red Hawks top golfer this season, finish with the top score for Milton in every meet expect one.
“It was a big moment for her as a player and showed how much she has matured throughout the year as she was able to fight off all of the nerves and play some very solid golf,” Farnsworth said.
Dunk ended with the second-best average in the Badger South, earning a spot on the conference’s first team.
Junior Reagan Moisson carded a 95 for the Red Hawks. Moisson collected three pars on the day.
Moisson was selected to the conference’s second team.
Just four strokes behind Moisson was sophomore Molly Jaeggi with her 99. Jaeggi recorded a 51 on the front nine and a 48 on the back.
Junior Anna Pember rounded out the Red Hawks’ four scores with a 109.
Milton will compete in the Mukwonago Regional Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend.
“The goal remains the same for our team and we have our eyes set on being back at the state tournament,” Farnsworth said. “Hopefully we can make a run at it and play some great golf in the upcoming weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.