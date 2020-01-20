For the second straight week, the Milton gymnastics team posted a season-high score as the Red Hawks were defeated by Mount Horeb, 142.4-136.22, Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Mount Horeb.
The score surpassed last week’s previous season high of 133.25.
Sophomore Brooke Girard finished fourth in the all-around competition with a score of 35.125.
Girard placed third on the balance beam with a score of 9 and third on the vault with an 8.775. She also finished fifth on the uneven bars (8.55) and floor exercise (8.8).
“She was able to hit on all four events last Tuesday, which was nice to see,” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “She has the potential, if she stays consistent on all her skills, she’ll be right up there.”
Milton’s top finish of the night came from sophomore Ireland Olstad, who placed second in the balance beam with a 9.2, good for a season high.
Milton’s best event of the night came on beam, where the Red Hawks’ posted a 35.7.
“We almost broke the school record, which we set last year,” Farnsworth said. “I’ve been impressed with our beam squad as far as their consistency this year. This is the third meet we almost did what we called ‘team beam’, where we have all five girls not fall. We’ve been one fall away three times, they just have been really consistent and solid on that event.”
Senior Caroline Burki took fourth in the balance beam with an 8.9.
Burki placed sixth in the all-around with a score of 33.175.
Freshman Hannah Dunk placed sixth on the uneven bars and seventh on the floor exercise with scores of 8.25 and 8.45, respectively.
Junior Josie Hasenstab finished sixth on the beam with a score of 8.6. Sophomore Rachel Bergeron collected a 7.6 on the bars for the Red Hawks. On vault, freshman Tyra Ripley placed seventh with a score of 8.125. Senior Chrissy Hughes and sophomore Lizzy Gould finished with scores of 8.05 and 7.875, respectively.
Milton took on Reedsburg in a road dual Tuesday, Jan. 21, but results were not available by publication. The Red Hawks will take on Monona Grove in a dual Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Milton at 6 p.m.
“Just real happy that the girls keep gradually plugging away, staying consistent and getting better each meet as we go on,” Farnsworth said.
