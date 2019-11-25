Haley Knauf and Alyssa Knauf combined for seven goals as the Rock County Fury defeated Brookfield, 11-1, in a non-conference season opening game Saturday, Nov. 23, in Brookfield.
“It was a good start to the season for us,” Fury head coach Luke Steurer said. “The girls have been working hard in practices on some of the changes we made to our system. They went out from the start of the game with a fast pace and set the tone for the game.”
Alyssa Knauf scored four goals, while sister Haley Knauf netted three more. The Fury led 3-0 after the first period with each Knauf scoring a goal and Sara Loerke also finding the back of the goal.
Alyssa Knauf and Haley Knauf both recorded hat tricks by the end of the second period, with both girls scoring twice.
Alyssa Knauf added her fourth score in the fourth period to make it 8-1, and the Fury ended the game with scores from Sara Nerad and freshmen Claudia Boehike and Amery Stuckey.
“We were able to stay focused the whole game and play hard from start to finish,” Steurer said. “Our defensemen have adjusted well and did a great job of moving the puck up the ice and joining in on the rushes to help create more offense.”
The Fury (1-0) will play Arrowhead and Brookfield Friday, Nov. 29 at the Howard G. Mullett Ice Center in Hartland. Rock County will take on Arrowhead at noon and Brookfield at 4 p.m.
