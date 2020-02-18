It’s early on a crisp Saturday in February and Assistant Education Coordinator Addison Swenson has already arrived to an impeccably kept barn turned aviary at Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center in Milton.
Within a secure area serving as “clinic,” she and Hoo’s Woods founder and Director Dianne Moller make five of 12 educational birds, and a young eagle who will be returned to the wild, ready for transport. It’s a big day ahead: first a 45-minute presentation is scheduled at the Milton Public Library, followed by the scheduled release of the young eagle at Tallgrass Restoration, also in Milton.
As the two women prepared the birds, they could only anticipate how much enthusiasm awaited them: 250 people arrived at the library to learn about raptors and another 50 braved the weather to watch the rehabilitated eagle return to the natural world.
Moller, a Beloit native and longtime resident of Milton, holds several licenses and permits, allowing her to perform three functions: she is a master falconer, conservationist and bird rehabilitator, and an educational resource focused on birds of prey. She has been doing the work for 22 years, she said.
Along with assisting Moller educationally, Swenson is her apprentice, learning the art of falconry.
Moller said her devotion to the work grew from a childhood fascination with birds, a respect and appreciation for the environment fostered by her mother, recently deceased and longtime Beloit resident Ruby Scoviak, and a realization, developed while she worked at a veterinarian clinic, that help for birds of prey, and all wild creatures, was limited.
“Most vets learn about domestic animals, and the DNR does not have the training or the facilities to rehabilitate, so there is nowhere to take them. I feel this in my niche; I was born to do this,” Moller said.
The work is specialized and regulated, she said.
“The Wisconsin DNR and US Fish and Wildlife require annual updates and reports. Every year we write about the progress of all the birds, and for those that can be released, where they were released. We have to renew our licenses every year,” she added.
Given the level of training required, Moller is the primary handler of the birds in her care. She receives help from volunteers, she said. Many come through colleges and other programming associated with biology and environmental sciences. They help with care and upkeep of the facility and learn how to respond to calls and safely handle injured birds.
The discipline is popular, she said. There is a waiting list for those interested in volunteering.
Annually, Moller rehabilitates around 100 birds, and gives about 130 presentations. Her success rate with releases is about 50%, which, she said, is an average shared by most raptor rehabilitation centers similar to Hoo’s Woods.
“We rehabilitated 14 bold eagles last year,” she said.
At the library on Saturday, birds meeting the public included a pair of screech owls named “Bill and Ted,” a young bald eagle, named “Victor E.,” a snowy owl named “Wesley,” and Moller’s hunting companion, a Merlin falcon named “Spark.”
Aside from Spark, Moller said, all the birds used for education came into her care with illness or injury, and after rehabilitation, were deemed unable to safely be returned to the wild. The objective is to return as many birds as possible to the natural environment, she said. Only birds that are unable to return can qualify as educational birds, she added.
As a licensed falconer, she is allowed to claim one young bird to train for participation in her sport. She and Spark have been a team for three years, she said.
At Tallgrass, an eager crowd watched as a young bald eagle took flight. Several months earlier, the bird had been recovered from Green County where it was discovered with head injuries, presumably after being hit by a car, Moller said.
“It takes on average about six weeks to six months to rehabilitate a bird. It depends on the age of the bird, and the nature of the injuries. When we can release is sometimes seasonally dependent, too,” Moller said.
The Tallgrass release site was chosen because of its proximity to rivers and lakes, and a community of young eagles is already established in the area, she said.
“If it is an adult bird, we generally put them back where they were found. Juveniles do not have an established territory yet, so I select a site with good thought about the right habitat for them to exist,” she said.
On average, Moller said she does one or two public releases each year.
“I do them to say ‘thank you’ for the public support and for the public to enjoy,” she said. In good weather, as many as 400 people have come to watch a release, she noted.
With the area developing to meet human needs, wild creatures, including birds of prey, sometimes struggle environmentally, she said. But in Rock County, the news about bald eagle populations is good: there are currently 17 nests in the area, she said.
“Eagles are doing better across the state. Our population is growing. In 1974, there were 108 nests in Wisconsin. Last year, there were 1,700,” she said. She pointed to the elimination of DDT and other hazardous chemicals from the environment as contributors to the eagle’s success.
In the wild, obstacles birds sometime face include lead poisoning from bullets and fishing tackle used to capture other creatures that the birds find and ingest, and birds are sometimes illegally shot, cars, hard winters, and diseases like West Niles virus, among others, round out the list.
“There are a lot of environmental hazards, but in Rock County, the eagle population is doing OK,” she said.
Hoo’s Woods is supported through donations, fees from educational programming, and grant writing, Moller said.
“It’s expensive to rehabilitate birds. We do need funds for food and medical costs. We have a wish list on the website,” Moller said.
She sets an annual fundraising goal of about $50,000, she said.
“We are very fortunate. We have a community that embraces us,” she said.
Educationally, Moller provides programming within a 2-1/2 mile radius from Milton.
The center fields about 200 calls a year for help.
The center sometimes gets calls about animals other than raptors, but it is not set up to help those callers, she said.
“Here, we are set up for birds of prey. We network with other facilities and we are very respectful of each other. A network of wildlife specialists exists across the state and groups often reach out to each other,” she said.
To learn more about Hoo’s Woods, it’s programming and its wish list, visit: https://hooswoods.org.
