The Milton girls swimming team rebounded from its dual defeat to McFarland with a 102-68 victory versus Monona Grove in a Badger South Conference dual, Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Monona Grove.
The Red Hawks then broke six meet records at the Beloit Memorial Invitational on their way to taking second at the 13-team invitational Saturday, Oct. 12, at Beloit Memorial High School.
Beloit Memorial Invitational
Senior Danielle Cramer and freshman Bailey Ratzburg both set two individual meet records in Beloit and two relay team set meet bests as the Red Hawks collected 416.5 points, good for second.
Cramer recorded meet records and placed first in the 50-yard butterfly and 100-backstroke with times of 26.82 and 58.17, respectively.
Ratzburg set a meet record and took first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-breaststroke with times of 2:10.99 and 1:09.08, respectively.
The 200-medley relay team of Cramer, Ratzburg, sophomore Azia Lynn Koser and senior Caroline Burki set a new meet record in the event with a 1:53.05. In the 200-yard freestyle Cramer, Ratzburg, Burki and junior Eleanor Parker set a meet record, clocking in at 1:41.58.
Individual medalists from the invitational included junior Julia Jaecks (sixth in 200-yard freestyle and seventh in 50-yard backstroke), Koser (second in 100-yard butterfly) Burki (second in 100-yard freestyle and fourth in 50-yard freestyle), Parker (second in 200-yard freestyle and fifth in 50-yard freestyle).
The relay team of senior Meghan Price, junior Ellen Toberman and sophomores Adison Slama and Natalie Silveus (seventh in 100-yard freestyle) and relay team of sophomore Alyssa Fons, freshman Jade Fladhammer, Slama and Toberman (200-yard freestyle) also earned medalists spots.
Milton 102, Monona Grove 68
Cramer clocked in with a time of 58.17 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly, which set a pool record in her first-place effort. Cramer also placed first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.0.
Ratzburg finished first in two events for the Red Hawks. In the 200-yard individual medley, Ratzburg cruised to a first-place finish with a time of 2:10.83 seconds. The second-place time clocked in at 2:20.39.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Ratzburg timed in at 54.35, good for first.
Koser placed first in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking in at 5:35.33. In the 50-yard freestyle, Burki finished with a time of 26.65, good for first overall.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Burki, Koser, Ratzburg and Parker teamed up for a first place finish with a time of 1:44.28.
Cramer, Parker, Burki and Ratzburg won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:43.52.
The Red Hawks 200-yard medley relay team of Cramer, Jaecks, junior Zoe Mattox and Fladhammer finished as runner ups with a time of 2:04.25.
In the 200-yard freestyle Parker and Jaecks placed second and third, respectively.
Milton will race in the Janesville Craig Invitational Saturday, Oct. 19, in Janesville at 10 a.m.
