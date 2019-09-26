For the first time, City of Milton Finance Director/Treasurer Dan Nelson worked with fire de…

How is the fire station staffed today

To better address staffing, the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department in July re-implemented a weekend platoon system, which schedules two people at the station and three on call.

The fire department members are paid on call, paid on premise and through a point system.

While on call/on the schedule for the engine, each person is paid $3 an hour. When members are called back for service, then the point system will applies. Members who are covering the ambulance are paid their hourly wage while they are on the schedule.