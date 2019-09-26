The Milton and Milton Township Fire Department has never had full-time employees. That will change if the budget recommended by the Joint Fire Commission Wednesday is approved by the City of Milton and the Town of Milton.
The proposed 2020 fire department budget includes wages and benefits (health and dental through the city’s insurance) for three full-time paramedics and the option of Wisconsin Retirement System benefits for all eligible employees. Those who had WRS as of July 2011 through another employer would need to work 600 hours to be eligible with the fire department. Those who did not would have to work 1,200 hours.
In addition to three full-time paramedics (one per shift), the new staffing model includes one part-time member at the station 24/7, one part-time member at the station for 8 hours during the day Monday-Friday, and one part-time member at the station 48 hours during the weekend. Three part-time members will be paid to be on standby during the weekend.
If the funding is approved within the final budgets of each municipality, the new staffing model would go into effect on Jan. 1.
The department implemented paramedic service on Feb. 1. The state Department of Health Services gives fire departments one year to provide full-time paramedic coverage (24 hours a day/7 days a week). If a department cannot meet the 24/7 requirement, it must revert back to the Advanced-EMT level.
February through August, Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said 43 shifts or partial ambulance shifts were not staffed with paramedics.
“We struggle with staffing,” Rhodes said.
Deputy Chief Chris Lukas said about 15 out of 30 department EMTs are paramedics. That is down from a year ago, he said, due to retirements and resignations. For the same reason, he said response times have gotten slower.
Rhodes said the proposed budget and staffing model looks to improve response times.
“We've got some significant gaps as we look at what we're trying to do to provide service across the district (coverage area),” he said.
Looking at September 2018 to September 2019, the average response time for the first ambulance out is 6 minutes, 28 seconds. The average response time for the first engine send to structure fires is 11 minutes, 51 seconds.
Distance traveled also impacts response times, said Rhodes, reminding that the department covers about 90 square miles in addition to responding to calls on the Interstate.
Rhodes asked, “Would we want to look at an additional fire station or two to fill up the response gap, to really bring down the response time? It’s all kind of balled up into one conversation.”
Commission member Jon Jennings asked when staff might again need to be increased.
Rhodes said two years, then looked to City Finance Director Dan Nelson, who said once they have data from 2020, they’ll have a better idea.
“I would say within the next year or two, we’ll probably be looking at trying to add full-time folks,” Nelson said.
With about three calls a day and volunteers being difficult to find, Rhodes said, “We really should start looking at transitioning to a full-time fire department.”
With two on the ambulance and three on the engine, he said the ideal number would be five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.