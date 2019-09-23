Blackhawk Community Credit Union's official opening in Milton will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 26. Milton residents of are invited to the grand-opening celebration 3–7 p.m. at 110 Parkview Drive. Festivities and outdoor activities for children include an obstacle course, a bounce house, a taste of Milton serving local specialties, and a feature of nonprofits such as the Milton Area Youth Center and a raptor bird demonstration by Dianne Moller of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center.
“Milton is the fastest growing part of Rock County. As the only credit union in Milton we are committed to showing residents the difference that a credit union makes in people’s lives. We are a permanent fixture now. Residents can look to us as a friendly source for personal finance expertise that can grow with their life needs. Their pride in small-town values aligns with our Blackhawk philosophies,” said Sherri Stumpf, CEO of Janesville-based Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
Blackhawk Community Credit Union, previously located at 701 S. Janesville St., purchased and renovated what was once Milton Savings Bank.
"Our commitment to community is our mission for all generations. We focus on expanding financial literacy and other programs. Participants take this wisdom further into their communities. We thrive on this momentum,” said Teresa Riesterer, branch manager for Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
About Blackhawk Community Credit Union (BHCCU)
BHCCU has $600 million in assets and more than 60,000 members. Membership is open to those working or living in Rock, Dane, Jefferson, Walworth, Green, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha and Milwaukee counties of Wisconsin and Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake counties of Illinois. Products and services include savings, checking, certificates and credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, home equity loans and investment services
