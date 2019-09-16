WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., agreed to reestablish the Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission to advance nominations for vacant federal judgeships and U.S. Attorney positions in Wisconsin during the 116th Congress.
“The bipartisan nominating commission has delivered highly qualified nominees in the past, and I am hopeful it can deliver similar results going forward. I respect and trust the judgment of the commission and I look forward to working to fill the vacancy in the Eastern District,” said Johnson.
“The Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission process is the right way forward. I am pleased to join Senator Johnson in moving forward in a bipartisan manner to advance the process of filling this judicial vacancy. I am confident that our commission will identify for our consideration highly qualified individuals who would serve the people of Wisconsin with fairness and impartiality,” said Baldwin.
The commission will be comprised of six Wisconsinites who are members of the Wisconsin State Bar, three members appointed by each senator. Senator Johnson appointed William Curran, Richard Esenberg, and Paul Swanson. Senator Baldwin appointed Retired Judge Charles N. Clevert, Jr., Jeremy Levinson, and Barbara Quindel. The commission will be co-chaired by Attorney Paul Swanson and Judge Charles N. Clevert, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.