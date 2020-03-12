In-person absentee voting at City Hall, 710 S. Janesville Street, begins on Wednesday, March 18th. In person absentee voting hours will be Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Photo ID is required for in person absentee voting.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. The easiest way to request an absentee ballot is through myvote.wi.gov (photo ID is required for most absentee voting as well and voters can attach a photo or copy of their ID to their absentee ballot request on myvote). Absentee ballots by mail will start going out by next Tuesday, March 17th and I will continue to send them through Thursday, April 2nd.
I would also encourage everyone to register to vote now rather than waiting until election day. Voter registration can be done at City Hall (proof of residence is required) and it can also be done online at myvote.wi.gov if the voter has a valid and current driver’s license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.