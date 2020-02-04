The Milton wrestling team celebrated senior night with a 65-9 win over Monona Grove/McFarland Friday, Jan. 31, at Milton High School.
Milton earned six pins in the victory.
“It was a good team win and nice to send the seniors out with a lopsided victory,” Milton head coach Pat Jauch said.
Junior Trey Smith found the first fall of the night for Milton with a pin 2 minutes, 20 seconds into the 138 pound match.
Senior Seth Haldiman got a first-period fall the next match at 145 pounds. Sophomore Caleb Peters and senior Jordan Hergert earned back-to-back first-period falls at 195 pounds and 220 pounds, respectively.
Freshman Royce Nilo got a pin at 120 pounds and sophomore Zak Shore ended the night with a fall at 132 pounds.
Senior Jordan Stivarius won at 182 pounds via a 9-1 major decision. Freshman Matt Haldiman also won with a major decision, with his coming 14-6 at 113 pounds.
Sophomore Hunter Kieliszewski won 6-0 at 126 pounds.
“Overall, we had a lot of fight, even in our losses, so that was good to see,” Jauch said. “That’s what we’ll need to have — consistent fight — to be successful here as the postseason starts.”
Milton wrestles in the Badger Conference Meet Saturday, Feb. 8, in Watertown at 9 a.m.
