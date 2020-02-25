The City of Milton Common Council on Feb. 19 took the following actions.
Farmland lease agreements approved
Annual agreements with farming entities leasing city-owned land were approved. The four entities leasing land in 2020 are Brian and Jill Gunnink, Heth Farms, Inc., Hull Farms, Inc., and Pierce Farms, Inc.
The city-owned land is comprised of parcels currently designated for future development, but do not yet have a designated development plan, City Administrator Al Hulick said. Until a plan develops, he said, the land is leased and kept in productive crop use. Provisions are included within the agreements to transition the land if it is sold during the contracted period, he said.
All leases are for one year, running from March 1, 2020 to March 1, 2021.
The entities leasing the land are the same as those leasing the same parcels last year, he said.
Agreements are as follows:
Brian and Jill Gunnink, 12114 Bradford-Townhall Road, Darien, have agreed to pay $400 due May 1 and $400 due Dec. 1 to lease eight acres in the Eastside Industrial Park.
Heth Farms, Inc., 5026 N. Tarrant Road, has agreed to pay: $1,155 due May 1 and $1.155 due Dec. 1 to lease 21 acres in the Eastside Industrial Park.
Hull Farms, Inc., 6312 E. Bowers Lake Road, has agreed to pay: $424 due May 1 and $424 due Dec. 1 to lease 8.48 acres in the Eastside Industrial Park.
Pierce Farms, Inc., E. Gailen Lane, has agreed to pay: $1 due May 1 to lease 12.5 acres.
The City of Milton Common Council on Feb .4 took the following actions.
Residential Exterior Improvement grants approved
Residential Exterior Improvement grants were approved for Mark Riege, 1126 Sue Lane, and Mary Kay Mullen, 1124 Sue Lane.
On Jan. 27, Hulick said, the Milton Community Development Authority reviewed the first round of grant applications submitted for program funds in 2020. Grants funds for both projects would come from Tax Incremental Financing District No. 10, he said. Funds awarded include: $3,085.69 for driveway and walkway repairs at 1126 Sue Lane and $1,519.88 for driveway repairs at 1124 Sue Lane.
