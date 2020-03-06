Agrace HospiceCare is seeking new volunteers across Rock County and will host an orientation on April 14 to prepare them for their roles.
Volunteers are needed in all Rock County communities to make companionship visits to local hospice patients. Visits take place in patients’ homes, nursing homes or assisted living centers. No previous health care experience is necessary.
Volunteers can also train to greet visitors at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville or assist shoppers and work the cash register at the Agrace Thrift Store in Janesville.
Orientation for new volunteers will be held Tuesday, April 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Agrace’s Janesville campus. Pre-registration is required. Call
(608) 327-7163 or apply online at agrace.org/volunteer. All new volunteers will discuss their skills and interests with Agrace’s Volunteer Services staff before attending orientation.
