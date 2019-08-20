The School District of Milton accepted a donation of $45,844 from the Friends of Milton Pool, Inc.
On Monday, Friends of Milton Pool presented the check to the school district. The donation will be used to expand the bleacher capacity in the new pool from 450 seats to 550 seats.
Interim Superintendent Rich Dahman stated: “The school district is very appreciative of this generous donation, which will enhance the experience for our swimmers and their parents and supporters.”
The donation will be formally accepted at the board of education’s Aug. 26 meeting.
The Friends of Milton Pool organization intends to continue their fundraising efforts beyond this initial donation to enhance or upgrade the amenities of the new pool, such as the sound system, scoreboard and starting blocks.
