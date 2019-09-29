Janesville Little Theatre is preparing to celebrate its 90th season. According to a news release announcing the celebration, it is Wisconsin's oldest continuously operating community theatre company, and the third oldest in the United States.
The season will kick off with a “Birthday Bash Fundraiser” on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Included is a “sneak peek” of this season's “On Golden Pond."
Tickets are $20 (includes two drinks) can be purchased on the Facebook Page (under events) at www.facebook.com/events/2430787530500627/, or via a link on the website www.janesvillelittletheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.