The Janesville 13U baseball team’s run in the Babe Ruth World Series came to an end in the semifinals on Wednesday, Aug. 14, following a 8-5 defeat to Fargo, North Dakota.
The game ended for Janesville with a strikeout with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning.
Janesville took an early 2-1 lead in the second, but Fargo, who defeated Janesville, 10-2, earlier in the tournament in pool play, found their footing in the middle innings.
Fargo took a 3-2 lead in the third, but Janesville tied in the top of the fourth with a run.
However, two runs in the fourth and another run in the fifth made it a 6-3 advantage for the North Dakota team after five innings.
Janesville trimmed the deficit to one run in the sixth with two runs, but Fargo answered right back in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own to make it 8-5.
With the potential game-tying run on first base, Janesville ended their season with a bases-loaded strikeout in the top of the seventh.
Janesville left 13 runners on base in the defeat and committed four errors. Janesville outhit Fargo, 7-6.
Denver Hughes was named Janesville’s player of the game in the loss. Hughes went 2 for 3 at the plate and also collected two strikeouts on the mound.
Broden Jackson, Tyler Horkan and Josh Knuth were all Milton School District members who were on the Janesville team.
