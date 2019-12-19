The city of Janesville has been made aware of a printing error on the original tax bills issued to properties located within the Milton school district, according to a recent press release.
The information section detailing the “Voter Approved Temporary Tax Increases” of property owner’s original bills reflected an incorrect dollar amount for the Milton School District Capital Referendum, the release states.
The referendum information is required by state statute and appears at the bottom of tax bill, the release continues.
“Please note that the overall tax amount due on your bill is correct. This is no change in the taxes due. The city apologizes for the printing error. Safeguards have been implemented to prevent an error like this from occurring again the future,” the release states.
Those interested in a corrected copy of their tax bill for their records can contact Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek, 608-755-3070, or visit the clerk-treasurer’s office at city hall, 18 N. Jackson St. lobby floor, Janesville.
