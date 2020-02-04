“The Magical Lamp of Aladdin,” an adaptation of the popular “Aladdin” folk tale, will be performed by “Kids on Stage,” a theatrical youth group sponsored by the Optimist Club of Milton. Performances will be held this weekend: Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, 2 p.m., at the Milton High School, 114 W. High St.
The performance features a cast of 27 children in grades 4-8. The script, purchased through Pioneer Drama Service and written by Tim Kelly, is meant to appeal to young children, production director and senior at Milton High School Atalissa Wells said.
This year’s performance is the group’s 31{sup}st{/sup}, and includes actors of varying ages. Older kids are typically cast in lead roles, while the younger children serve in supporting roles and as extras, Wells said.
“This year, there were more people auditioning for parts than there were parts, so we added more citizens of ‘Shammar,’” a mythical city featured within the play, Wells said.
“There are always more younger kids because this is their first opportunity to be in a production,” she said.
Younger kids learn theatrical techniques like stage presence and blocking, longtime Optimist Club member and production coordinator Mark Burdick said.
Wells described blocking as learning about stage movements, including entrances and exists.
Explaining stage logistics at the high school, Burdick said actors don’t use the whole stage; they perform in front of the curtain. Standing microphones are used to project sound.
About five years ago, Burdick said, the group starting including kids backstage. Typically five to seven kids help along with several parents.
New this year, seventh-grader D. J. Kristianson will be in charge of sound effects and props, Burdick said.
Wells joined the theater group as a performer in third grade and continued to perform throughout middle school, she said. In her freshman year of high school, she returned as an assistant director, working alongside of Julia Foster-Armstrong, a founder, along with Lois Skatrude, of the theater group and the Milton chapter of the Optimist Club. Wells said she served as assistant director through 2019, and stepped into the role of director after Foster-Armstrong died in December. Foster-Armstrong is listed on the production program as “producer emerita.”
Skatrude died in 2016.
High school students Marisa Cisneros and Kaz Bresnan are serving as assistant directors, Wells said.
“We had a casting call Nov. 2 and our first practice was before Thanksgiving. We will have had 22 practices before we go onstage. That number varies year-to-year,” Wells said.
Optimist Club member and chairperson of the costume committee, Diane Murphy, said about one-third of the names she sees appearing on programs for high school performances are kids whose names she recognizes as former participants in the youth theater program.
“It was fun to watch kids going from being shy to wanting lead roles,” she said.
Tickets will be sold at the door and cost: adults, 13 and older, $5; children, ages 6-12, $2, and kids under six are free.
Proceeds from the performance are used to support Optimist Club initiatives, including future performances, Breakfast with Santa, Independence Fun Run, college scholarships for Milton High School students, and community programs including the food pantry, youth summer reading program at the Milton Public Library, youth sports teams and the Milton Area Youth Center, among others.
The cast of The Magical Lamp of Aladdin, includes:
• Jammel, the evil magician, played by Ashleigh Tilton
• Halima, Jammel’s wicked sister, played by Nicole Mills
• Genie-ring, a magical creature in human form, played by Reanne Gilbert
• Scheherazade, teller of stories, played by Jazalyn Ooms
• Neela, Aladdin’s sister, played by Rylee Huebbe
• Aladdin’s mother, poor widow, played by Sierra Endsley
• Merchant woman, angry with Aladdin, played by Sierra Schuenke
• Neighbor, angry with Alakazam, played by Hadley Vande Berg
• Alakazam, Aladdin’s pet monkey, played by Madison Kim
• Aladdin, mischievous boy of the streets, played by Michael Sanchez
• Chop Chop, royal executioner, played by Curtis Mills
• Princess Jasmine, daughter of the sultan, played by Savannah O’Neal
• Zara, serving maid to the princess, played by Kayla Horkan
• Sheba, serving maid to the princess, played by Leighton Cowley
• Queen Sultana, sultan’s wife, a scold, played by Amanda LaPointe
• Sultan, ruler of Shammar, played by Cooper O’Neal
• Ali Bubba, a distant relative of the queen, played by Maggie Myers
• Dragon, guardian of the cave, played by Haileigh Duffy
• Genie-jewels, magical creature in human form, played by Elena Schaefer
• Genie-lamp, most powerful genie, Izzy Fischer
• Citizens of Shammar: Ellie Hoops, Izzy Tranter, Megan Stormes, Lexi Hodge, Scarlet Schomber, Genevieve Arndt and Gabriella Houk.
