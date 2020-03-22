Staying home right now practicing social distancing is a national necessity, and just when you thought inventorying the toilet paper would be a daily highlight, creatives, focused on live-streaming, are coming to your rescue.
Through social media, one finds a full gamut of new online offerings, from story time for your kids with an astronaut in space to watching fish swim at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, the world can come to you.
Here’s my humble list of live-streaming links and portholes, collected from social media:
• “Home Safari,”from the Cincinnati Zoo, streams daily 3 p.m. eastern standard time: https://www.facebook.com/events/2915534028492292/?event_time_id=2915534101825618
• At the Milwaukee Zoo, use http://www.zooview.tvto view animals from home.
• National Aquarium in Baltimore offers live-streaming of “Blacktip Reef,” “Jellies Invasion” and “Pacific Coral Reefs”: https://www.aqua.org/Experience/live#pcr.
• Oceans Initiative, virtual marine biology camp, streams at 11 a.m. pacific standard time, Monday and Thursday: https://www.facebook.com/events/199413531321161/
• Homeschool Hideout: 12 art lessons on YouTube: https://homeschoolhideout.com/art-lessons-on-youtube/?fbclid=IwAR0P50zyYNkjRR7w0K5QGyo7jgT4HIP5ZJQ6wTKf2Z_L9LbU9XbM-N3jIr4
• Offered through Freedom Homeschooling, free virtual field trips, including, a 360-degree tour of Anne Franks’ home in Amsterdam, Buckingham Palace, Farms tours featuring farms in Canada, a panoramic view of the Great Wall of China, a tour of holy lands including Bethlehem and Jerusalem, live streaming from the Houston Zoo, a tour of the Louvre in France, and a 360-degree view of the surface of Mars, among others: https://freedomhomeschooling.com/virtual-field-trips/?fbclid=IwAR1CUHPplx2s0vKHDB_2vC0FwyETIHYEF2QCOMqTmIOFEXgkZnv1BKuluqE
• Join astronauts at the National Space Station as they read to you from space: https://www.spacestationexplorers.org/educational-programs/storytimefromspace/
• Lunch doodles with Mo Willems, a free live-steam art series hosted by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: https://www.facebook.com/events/2544781839094130/
