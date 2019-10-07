Milton head coach Ryan Wagner is hoping his Red Hawks have hit a turning point.
After a scoreless first half, the Milton boys soccer team scored twice in the second half to earn a 2-0 victory over Madison Edgewood in a Badger South Conference game Thursday, Oct. 3, at Anderson Field in Milton.
“It was a hard-fought battle, but we ended up on top,” Wagner said. “I have a feeling this could be our turning point in the season. There was a buzz last night and you could feel the energy.”
Milton (7-6-1, 2-2) broke the seal of the scoreless game in the second half after senior Declan Riley earned a penalty kick for the Red Hawks.
Junior Bryce Eckert took the penalty kick, putting it in the corner to give Milton a 1-0 advantage.
“We told the guys at half that whoever scores first is going to win the game,” Wagner said.
Junior Mauricio Bastidas added to the Red Hawk lead with another second-half goal.
“The whole team went nuts when Mauricio scored,” Wagner said. “It was his first goal of the season and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Everyone was so happy for him and you could see the joy on his face.”
Milton picked up its second clean sheet in three games in the victory.
“Our defense was on their game as well last night,” Wagner said.
The win puts the Red Hawks at 2-2 in the conference standings, tied with the Crusaders in fourth.
The Red Hawks hosted conference foe Fort Atkinson in a game Tuesday, Oct. 8, but results were not available by publication time. Milton will take on Sauk Prairie in a non-conference road match on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.
