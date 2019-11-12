Through the Years is a look at headlines that appeared in past issues of the Milton Courier.
Nov. 19, 2009
“Council grants taxi license, keeps stop signs.” The first taxi company to serve Milton had its license approved. The approval paves the way for ASAP Transport to begin offering area residents 24-hour taxi service. In other business, council members discussed the stop signs installed earlier this year on High Street in front of the high school to determine if they should become permanent. Mayor Tom Chesmore cast the tie-breaking vote to keep the stop signs.
“Swimmers fifth at state meet; Haney a champ.” The Milton High School girls swim team save their best for last, placing fifth with 153 points at the Division 2 state meet. The finish was the highest ever in state competition for the Milton High School girls team. The Red Hawks were led by Jennah Haney who placed first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.83.
Nov. 17, 1994
“Cemetery rate increase approved.” The Milton City Council unanimously approved a measure to raise cemetery rates. Sites in the old section will increase from $100 to $175. In the new section, sites will increase from $200 to $275. In the older section, a majority of the remaining sites are single plots.
“Society kicks off Commitment 150’” On April 30, 1948, a portion of the Milton House collapsed and the future of the nation’s oldest all-concrete structure was in great peril. At that time, the newly formed Milton Historical society mobilized the communities of Milton and Milton Junction to preserve an important piece of their heritage. In 1954, the Milton House opened as one of Wisconsin’s most unique museums. Commencing on the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Milton House and Milton College, Commitment 150 has a one-year goal of raising $150,000 for the society.
Nov. 3, 1949
“500 registered at antique show.” About 500 visitors attended the Milton historical society’s antique show held at the Milton Seventh Day Baptist Church.
“Students attend plowing contest.” Twenty-eight Milton Union high school agriculture students attended a clean plowing contest on the Rose Morton farm southeast of Johnstown.
“Clinic planned for grade school.” Complete physical examinations will be given to children in three grades of the Milton graded school, according to the committee chairman for the Junior Woman’s club. The clinic will be held at the graded school on three mornings. Pupils in eighth, sixth and second grades will be examined. Parents will receive slips requesting their permission.
Nov. 10, 1949
“Incorporation records returned.” Records in the Milton Junction village incorporation case were returned from the state supreme court. The matter is now open for further hearings before Circuit Judge Harry S. Fox.
“Fire Department Chief.” Ed Gross was elected chief of the Milton Junction Volunteer fire department. Assistant Chief is Dave Gray.
“Has birthday party.” Mrs. Ted Soergel, Milton Junction, was hostess to 11 children and their mothers Nov. 2 in honor of her son Kenneth’s fourth birthday and the first birthday of her niece, Bonnie Jean Wilson, Palmyra. Refreshments were served from a balloon decorated table and games were played. Kennie and Bonnie Jean received many gifts.
