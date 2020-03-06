The Milton Town Board will hold a joint meeting with the Planning and Zoning Committee Monday, March 9. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and be held at the town hall, 23 First St.
On the agenda are three public hearings.
A public hearing will be held for Lakeland Leisure Corp, 2801 E. State Road 59. Application is requesting a zoning change of A2 with a land division of about 5 acres to commercial recreation and 9.5 acres to A3 with a conditional use permit for commercial storage.
A public hearing will be held for a zoning application and transfer to adjoining owners, Forbes Van Altena and Jennifer Wagner, 4946 E. County Road.
A public hearing on a zoning application and a minor land division submitted by Don and Ann Van Altena, 4946 E. County Road N.
Also on the agenda is an agreement with the City of Milton to provide a sanitary sewer man easement within specified portions of North Newville Road and North Pine Road.
