The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce is launching a new leadership program for its members.
Milton Leadership Institute will prepare promising leaders by acquainting them with significant community issues and needs. Participants will engage in discussions with established leaders, go behind the scenes at key institutions/organizations, build leadership skills, create a lasting network of contacts, and research and present an idea for a potential future community project with a goal of giving back to the community. The time commitment is 3-5 hours per month, September through May (likely third Tuesday morning of each month).
Up to 12 participants will be selected.
Tuition is $300 per person.
Sessions: Each meeting is held at a location appropriate to the topic of the session, so that participants gain a broader view of the community. MACC members act as hosts for each program. Some of the year-long sessions will include the following:
• Role of Chamber/Committee & Leadership Opportunities – Real Colors Training
• Nonprofits Impact/Needs in the Community
• Conflict Management Training
• City of Milton Roles/Responsibilities/Community Involvement Opportunities
• Public Speaking/Presentation Skills Training
• School District of Milton Roles/Responsibilities/Community Involvement Opportunities
• History of Milton/Tourism
• Business/Industry in Milton/Economic Development Opportunities
• Graduation/Presentations/Individual Written Reports
Request more information and application from Dani Stivarius at execdir@visitmilton.com or Jenny Revels at jrevels@revelsconsulting.com.
