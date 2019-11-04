The Milton Recreation (MREC) program wrapped up its first season of flag football in October. In its inaugural season, Milton played in the Quad County Youth Flag Football League. Other teams in the league are from Delavan, Elkhorn, Whitewater and Palmyra-Eagle.
Milton had seven teams, four first and second grade teams and three teams in the third-and-fourth grade age groups. Overall in its first year, there were approximately 74 players, 39 in the first-and-second grade league and 35 in the third and fourth grade leagues.
“I was getting a lot of requests for flag football, so I looked into it,” Milton Recreation Supervisor Lance Knudsen said. “I didn’t want it to just be Milton versus Milton, because I didn’t know how many kids we would get.”
The season began with practices in August and the season concluded in the middle of October. The Milton Chargers team, coached by Tom Kavanaugh and Darcy Grady, highlighted the first season with a perfect 8-0 record.
“I think it went really well,” Knudsen said. “Feedback wise it was really positive, people want to see it grow for fifth and sixth grade levels.”
Boys and girls are both allowed to participate in the league. Despite a successful first season, Knudsen is hoping the program will continue to grow.
“We want to build it so there’s more kids. The numbers we had this year were great,” Knudsen said. “It gives them another option if they don’t want to play tackle.”
