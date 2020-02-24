Sophomore Riley Nilo, freshman Royce Nilo, sophomore Hunter Kieliszewski and sophomore Kade DeSormeau will represent the Milton wrestling team at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling meet beginning Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Riley Nilo — who placed on the podium at the state meet as a freshman at 106 pounds — will take on Mount Horeb sophomore Jaxon Pernot in a 106 opening-round match.
Nilo is 41-4 on the season while Pernot is 34-8. The Milton sophomore is ranked No. 5 in the state in Division 1 at 106 pounds, while Pernot is an honorable mention.
Freshman Royce Nilo takes on Brookfield East freshman Brett Skaug in a 120-pound opener. Nilo holds a 28-8 mark, while Skaug is 25-14.
Kieliszewski — who is 26-19 on the season — will match up with Manitowoc Lincoln senior Jordan Craft in a 126-pound opening match.
Craft is 37-4 overall on the season and is ranked No. 5 in Division 1 at 126 pounds.
DeSormeau will compete at 160 pounds for Milton and open up with Hudson junior Peter Hansen. DeSormeau comes into the state meet at 31-17, while Hansen is 38-6. Hansen is the No. 3-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds in Division 1.
Milton’s four state qualifiers is the most since the 2017 season.
