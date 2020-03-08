The last decade wasn’t kind to the Milton boys basketball program.
From 2010-2019, the Red Hawks compiled a 56-176 record — including no seasons above .500.
The start of the new decade is already looking a lot more promising for Milton.
This year, the Red Hawks won the most games since the 2007-2008 season (12), had its best-ever finish in the Badger South (third) and received its highest seed in the WIAA tournament since 2006 (No. 5).
“You never know how things are going to go or how things are going to end up and what your record will be,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “We knew we had a really talented group and a group committed to playing hard and playing the right way. We knew it was going to be a successful season.”
The Red Hawks’ successful season ended with a 70-57 loss to Westosha Central in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday.
In regular season play, Milton finished 12-10 overall and tied for third with Watertown in the Badger South Standings with an 8-6 mark.
After receiving a bye in the first round of the Division 2 tournament, fifth-seeded Milton had to go on the road to take on fourth-seeded Westosha Central. Olson is hoping more regular season success next year can also translate into more postseason wins.
“Frankly, a few games didn’t go our way in the regular season and it affected our seeding in the playoffs,” Olson said. “We were hoping to see a team like Westosha a little later, instead of earlier. I think our guys after the game last night (Westosha Central) realized how important those regular season meetings are.”
Milton was led by sophomore Jack Campion — who finished the season averaging 20.1 points per game. Junior Sam Burdette was second on the team in scoring with 12 points per game, including 53 made 3-pointers.
Of Milton’s top six scorers, three were sophomores and three were juniors. Despite the young team and success of the overall season, an exit in the regional semifinal may have felt a bit disappointing for a Milton team that was searching for its first playoff win since the 2012-2013 season.
“Although we definitely took a step this year, in our eyes as a team I think we were capable of much more, and the guys know that,” Olson said. “We definitely hit some milestones this year, had some really good moments. We’ll look back and be really proud of that.”
Milton’s senior class may not jump out as far as stats — Jack Weberpal led all seniors with 3.3 points per game — but Olson has stressed their importance throughout the season.
“We’re extremely excited for what our returning group can do, but extremely thankful for what our seniors have done,” Olson said. “I don’t think we’re going to have a better group come through Milton anytime soon. I told those guys when we cut down nets in the future, they’re definitely going to get a piece of that and I want them on that ladder as well.”
The Red Hawks will graduate Weberpal, Luke Hughes, Dane Nelson, Ethan Haefner and Cole Kudrna.
“I think we’ve re-energized the community back into the program,” Olson said. “The boys have been working since however old they were to bring some life back to the pit again. We absolutely did that. The excitement around the program has been as good as it has been in the past decade or two.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.