Townline Road under Interstate 39/90 west of Milton, in Rock County, will be closed to all traffic starting early Monday morning (Oct. 7) until late Thursday evening (Oct. 10). Crews will remove the falsework from the new I-39/90 southbound bridge over the roadway. Emergency access will be provided to police, fire and EMS.
Motorists are reminded to be alert for crews and equipment in the area, and allow extra time to safely reach their destination. The work operations and road closure are weather dependent and subject to change.
- County M under the Interstate is OPEN.
- Updated: Roadway is scheduled to be closed from Monday, Oct. 14 through Wednesday, Oct. 23. More information will be provided later this week.
- Newville Road under I-39/90 is OPEN.
- Read the I-39/90 construction operations between Janesville and Edgerton.
The public is encouraged to stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.