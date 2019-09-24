County focus group to meet at TGP
Rock County Council on Aging and Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center are gathering information. They want to identify strengths of the programs and the services they each provide and find out who is not being served and how. We want to serve you better and you can help! This will be a 90-minute focus group discussion facilitated by UW Extension. It will be held at The Gathering Place, on Monday, Oct. 7, from 1–2:30 p.m. We have questions, You have answers. You must pre-register for this group. To register, call the ADRC at 741-3600. Participation is limited to 14 people and each person who attends will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift card. For more information call The Council on Aging at 608-757-5472.
