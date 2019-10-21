The Milton girls swimming team narrowly edged out Janesville Craig for first place at the Janesville Craig Invitational Saturday, Oct. 19, at Janesville Craig High School.
The Red Hawks collected 268.5 points, while the second place Cougars finished with 264.5 points.
Senior Danielle Cramer and freshman Bailey Ratzburg each earned two individual first-place finishes at the meet.
Cramer won the 100-yard with a time of 57.80 seconds. Cramer also finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a 58.55.
Ratzburg clocked in at 1:20.01 in the 100-yard breaststroke, good for first. She placed first in the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:00.62.
Sophomore Azia Lynn Koser took gold in the 50-yard butterfly, finishing with a time of 28.72. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Cramer, Ratzburg, senior Caroline Burki and junior Eleanor Parker took first in the event with a 1:41.27.
Burki ended the meet with two individual second-place finishes. The senior was the runner up in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.33. She also placed second in the 50-yard freestyle with a 25.92.
Koser took second in the 100-yard butterfly behind Cramer with a time of 1:03.33.
Parker finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.33.
Other top eight finishes for Milton included sophomore Adison Slama (fifth in 50-yard butterfly), junior Julia Jaecks (sixth in 50-yard backstroke), junior Ellen Toberman (seventh in 100-yard freestyle), freshman Jade Fladhammer (seventh in 100-yard butterfly), junior Zoe Mattox (seventh in 50-yard breaststroke) and sophomore Alyssa Fons (eighth in 50-yard backstroke).
Milton faced off with Watertown in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday, Oct. 21, but results were not available by publication time.
Milton will race in the Badger South Conference Meet Saturday, Nov. 2, at Stoughton High School at 1 p.m.
