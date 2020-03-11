Blackhawk Technical College is continuing to monitor what is happening around the nation and region regarding the Coronavirus (COVIC-19). In light of continuing information, the World Health Organization declared on March 11 that the situation is a “global health emergency.” The health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff are our top priority. To be proactive and to help slow the spread of the virus, we will be minimizing operations on campus effectively immediately.
The college will be suspending classes on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17. Meaning, no student attendance and no requirement to be in online classes. All employees will continue to report to work. (The college is currently on spring break)
College faculty return from spring break on Monday, March 16. They will meet with their deans and departments to solidify plans for moving coursework online and to plan for labs and clinical situations. The faculty will share class and lab instructions via the college learning management system, Blackboard and Blackhawk email.
All students should monitor Blackboard for specific class and lab instructions from faculty, and should regularly check their Blackhawk email for college updates. College employees should monitor their email for updates regarding operations.
Effective Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 27, all face-to-face and lecture courses will be moved online. That means, there will only be online attendance for coursework during this time. Labs and clinicals will be determined by each program. Updates will be sent on Tuesday, March 17, via Blackboard and college email.
All campus locations will remain open for essential support services during this time. Employees are expected to report for work but should take extra precautions based on social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC. Students are expected to minimize the time spent on campus. Click on Social Distancing Guidelines at Work from the Society for Human Resource Management for more information.
Effective immediately, any college out-of-state travel has been suspended. In-state travel is at the discretion of the employee and supervisor. Travel will not be required at this time.
College leaders will continue to closely monitor the situation and will communicate with students and employees via Blackhawk email. Updates will also be shared on the college website www.blackhawk.edu.
