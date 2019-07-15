To better address staffing, the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department this month reimplemented a weekend platoon system.
When Fire Chief Ernest Rhodes asked the deputy chiefs what worked well in the past, he said they told him the platoon system.
“I think it’s also going to be a way we can get some work done, get some more training done and really create a little bit more consistency in staffing,” Rhodes told the joint fire commission at its June 19 meeting at the town hall.
The weekend is 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday (48 hours).
Weekend crew responsibilities include:
- Respond to calls for service.
- Staff engine and ambulance.
- Inspect vehicles and equipment (predetermined).
- Station duties (predetermined).
- Training (predetermined).
Deputy Chief Jeremy Parker said the department had moved away from the weekend platoon system because the department then had more staffing and more people living in town.
To create platoons, members of the department have been divided into three crews of 14 to 15 people. Each crew has a battalion chief and two lieutenants.
Weekend coverage is assigned to platoons on a rotating basis. The schedule includes five people at a time. They are an officer, a driver/operator, firefighter, paramedic and EMT. Parker said everyone doesn't have to work the entire weekend. Instead, he said shifts could for instance be six or 12 hours at a time. Everyone hands in their available hours for that weekend and the lieutenant makes the schedule. If there’s an open slot on the schedule, he said the assigned crew is responsible for covering that slot. The entire platoon will work two to three hours on assigned duties and training, as scheduled by the lieutenants and battalion chiefs.
The weekend platoon system also will be used to staff holidays. When a holiday falls on a Monday or Tuesday, the crew on the weekend before will cover. If a holiday falls on a Wednesday or Thursday, the crew on the upcoming weekend will cover.
Rhodes said lieutenants are responsible for communicating with their assigned personnel and use email for efficient communication.
“We think that will greatly enhance performance and empower our members that are officers to really lead and serve,” he said.
While on call/on the schedule for the engine, each person will be paid $3 an hour. If members are called back for service, then the point system will apply. Members who are covering the ambulance will be paid their hourly wage while they are on the schedule.
Instead of three people to cover the station on the weekends, the platoon system schedules two people at the station and three on call.
Parker said that keeps costs about the same and the point system remains in place.
The Joint Fire Commission approved the platoon system at its June 19 meeting.
With 2020 budgeting in mind, the commission asked that the platoon system will be reviewed in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.