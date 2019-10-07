The Milton girls volleyball team was defeated by Madison Edgewood, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21, in a Badger South Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Madison.
Two days later, Milton was bested in five sets versus Stoughton, 25-18, 26-24, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12, in a conference match Thursday, Oct. 3, at Milton High School.
The Red Hawks (22-11, 3-3) then took second at the Elkhorn Quadrangular Saturday, Oct. 5, in Elkhorn.
Milton defeated Elkhorn, 25-23, 25-21, and Racine Lutheran, 25-14, 25-20, lost to Kenosha Indian Trail in three sets, 20-25, 25-23, 17-15.
“Beating Elkhorn was my biggest challenge, since they are in our regional,” Milton head coach Wayne Hansen said.
“We almost took revenge on Indian Trail, as they beat us in Whitewater earlier in the season,” Hansen added.
Senior Abbey Falk recorded 15 kills at the quadrangular for the Red Hawks. Sophomore setter Jordan Karlen collected 38 assists, a team high.
Karlen also led Milton in digs with 24.
Versus the Vikings, the Red Hawks lost the first two sets, but rallied back with two straight set wins before falling in the fifth.
“Stoughton played not to lose, as they had nothing to lose,” Hansen said. “They outplayed us the first two sets, we regrouped and took sets three and four, then lost a heartbreaker set five.”
Junior Juliet Karlen led the Red Hawk attack at the service line with six aces and senior Cassidy Moe added two aces in the defeat.
Jordan Karlen ended the game with a team-high 37 assists. Falk collected a team-best 16 kills, while Juliet Karlen recorded 11.
Junior Paige Emerson ended the match with five kills.
Jordan Karlen led the Milton defense with 32 digs. Junior and libero Alysse Kuglitsch picked up 20 digs.
Milton sits alone in fourth in the Badger South standings with its 3-3 conference record.
The Red Hawks will try to knock off Watertown (32-5, 6-0), who sits atop the conference standings with a 6-0 mark, Thursday, Oct. 10, at Milton High School at 7 p.m.
