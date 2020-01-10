One new candidate has filed nomination papers to run for one of three open seats on the City of Milton Common Council. Devin Elliot submitted papers in advance of the recently extended Jan. 10, 5 p.m., filing deadline.
Elliot previously told the Milton Courier he was planning to wait until 2021 to make a run for city council, citing a career change as reason for his decision, but, on Jan. 7, after Milton City Clerk Leanne Schroeder announced the city would be extending its filing deadline for nomination papers, Elliot emailed the Milton Courier, noting his new decision.
“After much thought since my last comment regarding whether or not I would be running for city council in this year’s election, I have made the decision to file candidacy paperwork with the city clerk,” Elliot wrote.
The new field of three candidates leaves incumbents Lynda Clark and Ryan Holbrook, along with Elliot, running unopposed for three open seats. Each carries a two-year term. Incumbent Jerry Elsen filed papers of noncandidacy with the city clerk on Jan. 6.
Schroeder recently explained that a filing deadline for noncandidacy papers was Dec. 27. If an incumbent files late, the city is obligated to extend the filing deadline for nomination papers by 72 hours.
With the deadline extended, City Administrator Al Hulick told members of city council during a meeting held Jan. 7, it was possible that enough candidates could come forward to necessitate a primary. A state-imposed deadline requires governing bodies to declare a need for a primary within three days after the deadline for filing nomination papers.
Consideration of a primary was placed on the agenda to give council the option of discussing the possibility of a primary at a regular meeting rather than a special meeting under time constraints, Schroeder wrote in a memo to council.
Council voted in favor of having a primary if at least five more candidates filed nomination papers by the Jan. 10 deadline.
With that threshold left unmet, a primary for city council candidates will not be scheduled. Elliot’s name will be added to the April ballot.
Elliot
Elliot made an unsuccessful run for city council last year as a write-in candidate after then-incumbent Jeremy Zajac filed noncandidacy papers. Incumbents Larry Laehn and Theresa Rusch, along with write-in candidate Bill Wilson, won seats in 2019.
Elliot, who will turn 24 this month and is a lifelong resident of Milton, said: “I am passionate about our community and I want to make it a better place for all of us to live in. I believe that I have the skills, tools and ideals to further the progress that is already being made in our community.”
He cited debt and “aging fire infrastructure” as challenges facing the city in 2020.
“It is necessary that we as a city work on paying off our existing debt before we begin taking on more. We need to focus on making sure we do not stretch ourselves thin so we do not slow the current progress our community is making.
“Our fire depart and emergency medical personnel deserve to have better than what we are currently providing them. They put their lives on the line in order to assure our safety, and I believe they should be more appreciated for that. The better the resources they have, allows them to do their jobs better, thus making us a safer community,” Elliot said.
Professionally, Elliot is a leasing agent with Walker Property Management, LLC. He has served as a volunteer on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a 2014 graduate of Milton High School and attended UW-Whitewater between 2014 and 2016 where he studied finance and political science.
