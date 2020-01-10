Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice expected. Higher wind gusts possible.