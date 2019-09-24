The Milton girls tennis team dropped two matches last week before picking up a victory over Fort Atkinson on Monday, Sept. 23, on the Red Hawks senior night in Milton.
The Red Hawks were defeated by Oregon, 5-2, in a Badger South Conference dual, Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Oregon. Two days later Milton was bested in another conference road match, this time against Stoughton, 6-1.
Milton bounced back from the defeats versus Fort Atkinson, picking up a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks at the Milton tennis courts on senior night.
Oregon 5, Milton 2
Junior Emily McNett was the lone singles player to pick up a win over the Panthers. She defeated her Oregon opponent, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at the No. 4 spot.
The No. 1 doubles senior pair of Emily Lebakken and Christina Choi earned the Red Hawks other victory of the day, triumphing 6-3, 6-0.
Seniors Parker Wilkinson and Chloe Garber won six games at No. 3 doubles, falling 6-2, 6-4.
Stoughton 6, Milton 1
The No. 2 doubles team of juniors Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek led the Red Hawks in their 6-1 defeat.
Davis and Suchanek won in three sets, 6-0, 2-6, 7-6 (5).
Lebakken and Choi lost at the No. 1 spot, 6-2, 7-5.
In singles, McNett fell at No. 4, losing 6-4, 6-4.
Milton 5, Fort 2
On senior night, Milton seniors went a combined 3-1. Senior Ella Tremel won her match at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-1.
Seniors Hannah Warosh and Carissa Boettcher triumphed at No. 2 doubles, 6-3, 6-2. Lebakken and Choi cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
“We were doing good on communication and moving as a team,” Choi said.
Wilkinson and Garber were bested at No. 3 doubles, 6-2, 6-2.
In non-senior action, Sophomore Natalie Niemeyer lost just four games en route to a 6-3, 6-1 victory at the top flight in singles.
McNett won her match at the No. 4 flight, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
On a night that celebrated the Red Hawk seniors, both Choi and Lebakken felt impacted by the Milton tennis program.
“I made a lot of friends,” Lebakken said. “I think I’ve learned a lot about myself.”
“I’ve really liked being able to become a leader senior year,” Choi said. “Going in my first year I was the only freshman on varsity. All the seniors helped me. It’s nice being able to do that for the younger players now.”
The Red Hawks will compete in the Badger Conference Tournament Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nielsen Stadium in Madison. Action starts at 9 a.m. both days.
“I feel good about it,” Lebakken said. “We’ve improved a lot through the season so I think we’re ready.”
