Music director for the musical and newly hired Milton School District choir teacher Jamison Wendlandt said he has had a lot of fun teaching the songs to students involved with the performance.
“This music has been really challenging and the show is non-stop music. It has kept us busy. I think students really like this show and I am excited to see how it all comes together,” he said.
Wendlandt said this year is his first teaching. He is a graduate from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, Chetek, and has a bachelor’s degree in choral and general music, specializing in PreK-12, from UW-Eau Claire.
“Music has been a huge part of my life … Music is the expression of the human experience through sound,” he said, asking: "Where do we go that we don’t experience sound, but do we all connect to it in the same way? Music is so relative to the people who are experiencing it. That’s the beauty of it: there isn’t one right way to perceive it.
"If we allow ourselves to accept that, then we can truly use music as a tool to understand multiple perspectives of life."
