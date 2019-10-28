In the wake of a Milton teen’s suicide, the Rock County Human Services Crisis Intervention Unit is updating its policies and retraining staff in accordance with a plan of correction approved by the state.
The county was required to submit a plan of correction after the state Department of Health Services Division of Quality Assurance investigated how the department handled the case of a Milton teen who died by suicide.
The plan was submitted to the state Sept. 24 and accepted Oct. 14, according to an email from a state quality assurance analyst to Rock County Human Services Director Kate Luster.
Family members of Cole Fuller, who died by suicide April 4, believe Rock County officials failed to help Cole during the 45 days he was under county supervision for a Chapter 51 mental health commitment.
Cole’s father, Jeff, filed a complaint with the state, hoping the county would be held accountable for failing his son.
The investigation identified four deficiencies in how Cole’s case was handled.
The correction plan focuses on:
- Actions to assure clients under Chapter 51 commitments who enter the Rock County system from another county go through the same processes as those committed in Rock County.
- Improved procedures for timely access to appropriate care.
- Strengthening fidelity to best practices in risk assessment and response for clients at risk of suicide.
Crisis staff under revised policies will complete an “after visit summary” document to improve communication with clients, according to the plan.
The county’s venue transfer procedure will be updated to better coordinate transition between counties, according to the plan.
Under the revised procedure, a legal change of venue will not occur until treatment resources have been identified and coordination of care has occurred.
A policy will be developed to identify procedures and expectations for referral and linkage to services for clients at high risk of suicide, according to the plan.
Client crisis plan documents will be updated to include focuses on high-risk clients and provide clarity about when a plan is complete, according to the correction plan.
Grievance training will be developed to teach staff how to identify a complaint, how to document complaints and how to assist clients in filing grievances, according to the plan.
Crisis services will develop a policy regarding staff appointment cancellations and rescheduling, according to the plan. The policy will include identifying client needs and a process to cover appointments with other staff.
Department of Justice won’t pursue action
The state Department of Justice will not open a criminal investigation into how Rock County Human Services handled Cole’s case.
In a letter to the teen’s father, a representative from Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office said the Department of Justice lacks primary jurisdiction to investigate the conduct of a social worker in relation to Cole Fuller’s death.
Jeff Fuller said he is disgusted the state’s highest ranking law enforcement official will not take action.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation has investigative authority that is generally limited to crimes with statewide impact, according to the letter.
The letter directs Jeff Fuller to take his concerns to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for investigation and Rock County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.
According to Jeff Fuller, the family does not think the county would do anything to help the case.
