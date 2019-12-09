The City of Milton Common Council voted in favor on Nov. 19 of continuing its contract for legal services with Janesville-based Consigny Law Firm. City attorney Mark Schroeder is an attorney with the firm. The new contract period is from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022.
The three-year contract includes a 2% increase in the firm’s monthly retainer and hourly rates for work beyond the scope of the retainer when paid by check, City Administrator Al Hulick wrote in a memo to council.
As stipulated within the contract, the city will pay a retainer in the amount of $2,730 per month for general services and $2,270 for municipal court services. The total retainer of $5,000 per month will be discounted to $4,900 if the city pays by check, according to the contract. The city can also opt to pay its monthly bill by credit card, the contract states.
General services covered by retainer exclude the following:
• Services normally reimbursed by third parties such as development agreements, pre-annexation agreements, and other services for which a reimbursement agreement has been entered into between the city and a third party.
• Formation of tax increment districts.
• Non-municipal court litigation including municipal court appeals to circuit court, ligation where retained by the insurance carrier for the city, and litigation involving appearances before administrative authorities; attendance at meetings of governmental agencies other than the common council and special meetings of the common council.
According to the contract, services not covered by retainer will be performed at an additional cost of $155 per hour for attorneys and $90 per hour for legal assistants. If paid by check, hourly rates are discounted to $152 for attorneys and $88 for assistants.
Consigny Law Firm has served as the city’s legal council for over a decade, Hulick wrote.
