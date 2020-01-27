New in-vehicle routers will allow the Milton and Milton Township Fire Department to connect to the FirstNet Network.
The First Responder Network Authority and AT&T operate the network.
With the FirstNet Network, public safety will get a dedicated “fast lane” that provides highly secure communications every day and for every emergency. It will deliver specialized features to public safety that are not available on wireless networks today – such as priority access; preemption; more network capacity; and a resilient, hardened connection.
All 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C., have “opted in,” to FirstNet, meaning each has accepted its individual State Plan detailing how the network will be deployed in their state/territory.
FirstNet is the only broadband network with dedicated spectrum for public safety (Band 14) and “always on” priority and preemption for access to the network even during times of network congestion.
Source: https://firstnet.gov/network
