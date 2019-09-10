The Milton girls tennis team had their hands full last week.
The Red Hawks started off play with a 5-2 defeat to Monroe in a Badger South Conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Milton. Two days later on Thursday, Sept. 5, Milton took on Monona Grove, falling 7-0, in the conference match held in Milton.
The Silver Eagles finished 7-0 in conference duals last year.
“Monona Grove is a tough team with a lot of skills,” Milton head coach Ethan Langer said. “We have a lot of potential, but we need to start capitalizing on the leads we get and not give up free points.”
Monroe 5, Milton 2
Junior Emily McNett picked up Milton’s lone win in singles play, coming out on top at the No. 3 flight with a score of 7-6 (4), 6-0.
Senior Ella Tremel won five games at No. 3 singles, losing 6-3, 6-2. Sophomore Amelia Smithson also won five games, falling at No. 2 singles by a score of 6-1, 6-4.
The Red Hawks picked up their only other win at No. 3 doubles, thanks to the play from seniors Hannah Warosh and Carissa Boetcher.
The senior pair won its match in three sets, triumphing 6-2, 1-6, 10-7.
Monona Grove 7, Milton 0
In singes play, Tremel took a game off her opponent at No. 3 singles, falling 6-0, 6-1.
Despite not picking up a win, the Red Hawks had a bit more success in doubles action.
Seniors Emily Lebakken and Christina Choi were bested in three sets at No. 1 doubles. Lebakken and Choi won the first set, 7-6 (2), but dropped the final two sets.
“Emily and Christina played very well,” Langer said. It would have been great to see them walk away with that win, but it is what it is. We know what went wrong and will work on some things going forward.”
At No. 2 doubles, juniors Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek won five games in their 6-2, 6-3 defeat.
Even with the losses Lebakken and Choi, and Davis and Suchanek still hold records above .500 on the year with 6-5 and 7-4 records, respectively.
Warosh and Boettcher lost at No. 3 doubles by a score of 6-4, 6-0.
“I want to see the girls give their all in matches,” Langer said. “We have the skill, but we still need to make the push of capitalizing on opponent’s weaknesses.”
Milton played in a Badger South Conference dual, Tuesday, Sept. 10, against Watertown, but results were not available by publication time.
The Red Hawks will host Madison Edgewood, Thursday, Sept. 12, in another conference dual at the Milton tennis courts at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.