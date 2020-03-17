The Milton/Edgerton gymnastics team will continue its co-op in the 2020-2021 season.
It will be the third season the two schools co-op in the sport.
In the second year of the co-op, Milton/Edgerton advanced to its first state meet in nine years. Edgerton sophomore Ireland Olstad was a Division 1 all-state first team member on the balance beam for the Red Hawks this season.
This year Edgerton had three girls on the team, but head coach Kristine Farnsworth said four or five Edgerton girls are in play for next season.
“The coaches and I have been so impressed with how these girls have come together as a group,” Farnsworth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.