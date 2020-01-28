The Milton boys swimming team defeated Fort Atkinson on the Red Hawks’ senior night, 113-57, in a Badger South Conference dual Thursday, Jan. 23, in Milton.
The Red Hawks placed first in 10 of the 11 events.
“I think the drive tonight was definitely there,” Milton head coach Lindsey Hassenfelt said. “We had a ton a best times.
“They all set goals for this meet and a lot of them accomplish them. I’m very happy with how this meet went.”
Senior Cole Witt earned two first place finishes for the Red Hawks. He clocked in with the top time in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.20 seconds. In the 100-yard breaststroke he had the top time with a 1:09.12.
Sophomore Ryker Bailey finished first in two events as well. He had the top time in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.05. He also placed first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.54.
Freshman Brady Case also finished first in two individual events. Case clocked in at 2:07.59 in the 200-yard freestyle, good for first. In the 500-yard freestyle he placed first with a 5:45.58.
Freshman Gavin Bartels took first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:22.76. In the 100-yard freestyle, sophomore Rider Jarzen clocked in at 58.80, good for first.
Bailey, Bartels, Witt and senior Devin Woodcock earned a first-place finish in the first varsity event of the night, taking the top time in the 200-yard medley relay with a 1:51.19.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Witt, Bailey, Jarzen and Woodcock teamed up for the top spot with a time of 3:50.12.
Sophomore Erik Schultz took second in two events: the 200-yard freestyle (2:13.28) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:46.66).
Devin Woodcock, Bradley Martino and Cole Witt were honored during the dual for Milton’s senior night.
“They’re what drives the team,” Hassenfelt said. “Their positive attitudes, encouraging all the new swimmers to do better is what we needed tonight.
Milton swam against Stoughton in a conference dual Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Stoughton, but results were not available by publication time.
The Red Hawks will race in the Badger South Conference Meet Saturday, Feb. 8, at Monona Grove High School at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.