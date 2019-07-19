At 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Janesville Police, and Janesville Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville, for a report of a chemical incident in the facilities management area of the Courthouse.
According to an advisory issued by the sheriff’s office, a facilities management worker was mixing chemicals to treat water for the air cooling system when the courthouse fire alarm system was activated. Deputies stationed at the courthouse began evacuating people from the immediate area of the chemical incident. The facilities management personnel closed the air handling system in an effort to contain the chemical cloud.
Janesville Fire Department HAZMAT Team was dispatched to the scene. All persons were evacuated from the courthouse and a perimeter was established. Joint Unified Command was implemented with fire and law enforcement personnel.
Upon recommendation of public safety personnel and with the authorization of County Board Chair Russ Podzilni, the Courthouse was closed for the day at 9:26 a.m.
A Rock County facilities management employee exposed to the chemical cloud was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was treated at the scene and released.
The Town of Beloit Fire Department Rehab Unit, SWEPT and City of Beloit Police Department Command Post responded to provide support to emergency services personnel.
At the time, units remain on the scene actively involved in the HAZMAT clean-up.
