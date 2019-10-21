The Milton volleyball team was defeated by Beaver Dam, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15, in the Badger Challenge Thursday, Oct. 17, in Milton.
“We didn’t play our best as a team and I feel we should have taken a game or two from them,” Red Hawk head coach Wayne Hansen said. “This match didn’t mean anything in standings or anything else, other than the Badger Challenge.”
Junior setter Emily Davis filled in for injured sophomore Jordan Karlen and collected a team-high 17 assists in the defeat.
“Emily Davis set for us again, and did the best job she could,” Hansen said. “She ran the offense with efficiency, but the ball needed to be put down.”
Senior Abbey Falk recorded a team-best six kills. Junior Juliet Karlen and junior Nora Stuckey collected five and four kills, respectively. Sophomore Noelle Washkoviak finished the night with three.
Falk led Milton with a team-best two blocks. Junior Alysse Kuglitsch led the Milton defense with 13 digs. Karlen ended with eight digs.
Senior Cassidy Moe, Washkoviak and Karlen all had one ace.
The Red Hawks will host Madison La Follette in an opening-round regional match Thursday, Oct. 24, at Milton High School.
