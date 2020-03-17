From the Milton gymnastics team earning a berth to the state meet, to the Milton boys basketball team having its best season in over a decade, the Milton High School winter sports season produced a few standout stats.
Here is a list of the Milton High School winter sports season by the numbers:
5.325 — The difference between the Milton gymnastics team’s sectional score in 2020 versus 2019. The massive 5.325 jump gave the Red Hawks a score of 138.9 at a WIAA Division 1 sectional this year, which was good enough to send Milton to its first state meet in nine years.
7 — The number of 3-pointers junior Sam Burdette made in the first half of Milton’s 76-70 win over Watertown on Feb. 18. Burdette ended with nine made 3-pointers in the game on his way to a 32-point performance.
6 — The amount of times senior Abbie Campion scored 20 points or more for the girls basketball team.
Campion’s 27-point season high came in a loss to Sauk Prairie. She finished the year averaging 14.3 points per game.
55.6 — The time (seconds) of sophomore Ryker Bailey’s 100-yard butterfly at Milton’s WIAA Division 1 sectional meet in February.
The time was good for a fourth-place finish in the event, the highest placement of any Milton swimmer at the meet. He also took eighth in the 50-yard freestyle.
70-15 — The combined wrestling record of brothers Riley and Royce Nilo.
Riley, a sophomore, went 42-6 on the season as he qualified for the state meet at 106 pounds. As a freshman, Royce qualified for the state meet at 120 pounds with a 28-9 mark.
11 — Sophomore Mitchell Masters’ point total against Kenosha (hockey).
Masters scored five goals and added on six assists in Milton’s 15-2 win over Kenosha.
