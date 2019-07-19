A three-month road, water main and sanitary sewer reconstruction project on Front Street and Windsor Court will begin Wednesday or Thursday (July 24 or 25), according to city officials.
Road closures, a detour and several interruptions to water service are scheduled to take place at various intervals throughout the project, approximately 20 Front and Windsor property owners learned, during a July 17 public meeting held at 144 Merchant Row.
Edgerton-based R.T. Fox will be performing the work, City of Milton Director of Public Works Howard Robinson said.
Baxter and Woodman consulting project engineer overseeing construction Mark Langer told those in attendance that work would begin on Front Street. A detour, directing nonlocal traffic around the project area, will be put in place in early August, at which time construction crews will begin working to make street, water main and sewer main improvements at two intersections: Highway 59 (Madison Avenue) and Front Street, and Highway 59 and Windsor Court. Once work at both intersections is completed, Langer said, crews would resume work first on Front Street and then on Windsor Court.
Crews will work weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend work is not anticipated other than in cases of emergencies or other unforeseen events, Langer said.
While the detour is in effect, the project area will be opened to traffic each evening at 5 p.m.
According to Langer, traffic will be detoured away from Madison Avenue for one week.
The detour will begin at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Highway 59 (North Clearlake Avenue), near Milton West Elementary School, and direct traffic north to the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road N. It will continue east to the intersection of County Road N and Milton Road, turning south, bringing traffic back into Milton using Business Highway 26, joining with North Janesville Street near the Milton House, Langer said.
On Front and Windsor, while work is underway, crews will keep driveways to residential and business properties open, Langer said. When concrete is poured and driveway access is blocked, residents will be allowed to park in front of their homes, he said.
One lane will remain open to general traffic on Windsor and Front during construction, Langer said. Front Street will be reduced to gravel some of the time, he added.
Merchant Row will remain open, he said.
A barricade will be installed in the alley behind The Red Rooster to deter through-traffic, Robinson said.
Property owners will receive 24-hour advance notice of water interruptions. Doorknob hangers would likely be used to announce scheduled shutoffs, Langer said.
While the water is off, the sewer will continue to drain, but the water will not refill toilets, Robinson said.
Several Front Street business owners said they would close on days when water service was interrupted.
Interruptions could last up to six hours, Langer said. Water interruptions, excluding any unforeseen circumstances, would take place during the day, he added.
Over the course of the project, shutoffs are expected to occur three times: early in the project, toward the middle and at the end. The first is needed to connect the new water main. The second is needed to connect each individual home or business to the main. The third will be to abandon the existing water main, Langer said.
On Windsor Court, the city has authorized a private property temporary construction easement to allow equipment to maneuver. After the project is completed, easement access will terminate. A private drive, used as egress by several property owners at the end of Windsor Court is not included within the scope of the project and will remain unchanged.
Six trees will be affected Robinson said: one on Windsor Court which grew around water infrastructure and will need to be cut down, two on Front Street that will be cut down, and three small pines in Railroad Park that will be relocated within the city.
Sidewalk, curb and gutter replacements on both streets have been marked with pink paint, Robinson said. Half the cost of replacement for curb and gutter only will be assessed to property owners. Final assessed costs are $9.50 per foot on Front Street where the entire curb will be replaced and $20 per foot on either street where “chunks” are being replaced. Chunks are more expensive to replace, Robinson said, because the work requires manual labor.
Langer said work would likely not be completed before school starts this fall.
Road are expected to be drivable by Oct. 25, with all work completed no later than Nov. 15, he said.
Langer will be on the site daily, City Administrator Al Hulick said.
Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to call city hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.