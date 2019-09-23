The City of Milton Common Council approved the following actions on Sept. 17:
Crisis Intervention Team Training grant approved
Approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) as requested by Rock County to allow area law enforcement officers to participate in Crisis Intervention Team Training. In a letter to council, Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt noted that Rock County had received a grant to offset the cost of training. The Milton Police Department will be sending Officer Heather Peck. The MOU is required as part of the grant management process, Marquardt said.
Tobacco product, driver’s license regulations revised
Approved language in a tobacco ordinance differentiating forfeiture schedules for tobacco offenses and electronic smoking device offenses, and updated language differentiating between adult and juvenile driver’s license suspensions.
In a letter to council, Marquardt noted that in April council adopted new language differentiating the two types of smoking products and a bond schedule which would set fines for electronic device violations at $150, $250, and $350, for a first, second and third offense, respectively, however, language within the ordinance limited forfeiture amounts to $25 for all tobacco offenses, he wrote. Language differentiating the forfeiture schedules was not added he said.
Within the same ordinance, Marquardt said, language regarding suspension of driver’s licenses was also in need of updating. According to Marquardt, while state statutes offer different suspension penalties for adult and juvenile licenses – adult driver’s licenses may be suspended for up to one year and juvenile licenses may be suspended for up to two years – language within the city ordinance did not differentiate between the two types of licensures.
Joint powers agreement renewed
Approved the 2020 Joint Powers Agreement with the Rock County Communication Center. According to Marquardt, all municipalities within the county use the county’s 911 system. Language within state statutes requires municipalities and the county to enter into an annual agreement. No changes have been made to the previously approved annual agreement, Marquardt said.
Milton West construction easement approved
Approved a temporary construction easement for the Milton school district. According to City Administrator Al Hulick, the easement is needed to begin construction of an addition at Milton West Elementary School. The easement will be located along the western property line of the Milton West school district property and is on city-owned property. The easement will remain in place from Oct. 15 until June 15, 2020. The school district will be responsible for any damage caused to the easement during construction, Hulick said.
Residential improvement grant closed
Closed a Residential Exterior Improvement Grant for Kyle and Amanda Johnson, 110 Dairyland Drive. Work preformed included home and garage siding and gutter replacement in the total amount of $10,580. A grant of $5,000 was awarded to offset the cost of the project.
