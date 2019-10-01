The Milton cross country teams competed at the prestigious Midwest Invitational Saturday, Sept. 28, at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.
The girls placed 27th out of 35 teams, while the boys finished 31st out of 40 teams.
“Midwest attracts the best teams from the state, and surrounding states,” Milton head coach Michael Roherty said. “Obviously, if you look at our placement, it was not great, but you have to consider the quality of the opponents. The majority of the team really stepped up their efforts and gave it everything they had.”
The Milton girls finished with 673 points. Hinsdale (Central) won with 85 points.
“The girls team is battling through some injuries at the moment and did not perform up to their full potential,” Roherty said.
The boys collected 844 points, while Madison La Follette won with 106 points.
“The boys team had a fantastic day,” Roherty said. “We had many huge career personal records. The boys also had 10 runners achieve a time of under 19 minutes.”
Girls
Sophomore Mara Talabac led the charge for the girls team with a time of 21 minutes, 0.6 seconds, good for 86th in the 238-runner field.
Alayna Borgwardt placed 100th in the field with a 21:19.7. Fellow sophomores Allison Johnson and Samantha Benson finished 154th and 166th, respectively. Johnson clocked in at 22:06.7, while Benson timed in at 22:17.7.
“Alayna Borgwardt and Allison Johnson continue to make huge strides forward,” Roherty said. “They bring that focus and intensity to practice, and the results show on race day.”
Senior Lexi Slagle finished with a time of 22:48.3 and junior Samantha Henry ended with a time of 24:04.3.
Boys
Senior Devin Woodcock finished with the best placement of any varsity runner with a 65th-place in the 274-runner race. Woodcock crossed the finish line at 17:11.6.
Senior Travis Smith was second among Red Hawk runners for the boys with an 18:07.6, good for 160th.
Sophomore Kaleb Martin (18:36.9) and junior Kang Pan (18:43.0) were third and fourth on the Red Hawk roster, respectively.
Senior Evan Burnside and junior Trey Smith rounded out Milton’s top-six runners with times of 18:47.6 and 18:59.2, respectively.
Milton will run in the Stoughton Invitational Saturday at Stoughton High School at 9 a.m.
“The boys and girls are in different places right now,” Roherty said. “The girls are on the mend and we are working hard to get them back on the right track. The boys just seem to be getting stronger, and I can’t wait to see what they will accomplish to finish this season.”
