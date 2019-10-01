The Milton girls tennis team placed 11th at the Badger Conference Tournament Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The Red Hawks were then bested 6-1 on Monday, Sept. 30, against undefeated Lake Mills (22-0) in a non-conference match at Milton High School.
Badger Tournament
Sophomore Amelia Smithson playing out of the No. 2 singles spot and the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Emily Lebakken and Christina Choi each earned victories at the tournament.
Smithson earned her victory in the opening round with a 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Baraboo. Smithson would go on to lose in the second round to the eventual No. 2 singles champion, Monona Grove’s Jewel Lindwall.
Lebakken and Choi dropped the first set in their opening match, but won the next two to advance to the second round.
Lebakken and Choi earned a 6-7 (4), 6-2, 10-8 victory against Baraboo on Friday, but were defeated in two sets in the next round.
Senior Ella Tremel won three games at No. 3 singles and junior Emily McNett won five at the No. 4 spot.
With the finish at the conference tournament, Milton finished tied for fifth in the overall Badger South Conference standings with Stoughton. Madison Edgewood placed first in the conference with their third-place finish at the Badger Tournament.
Lake Mills 6, Milton 1
McNett picked up a three-set victory Monday, earning a 5-7, 6-1, 6-5 (3) win at No. 4 singles. Tremel forced a game 12 in each set, but was defeated at the No. 3 spot, 7-5, 7-5. Smithson won six games at the No. 2 spot, falling 6-3, 6-3. Sophomore Natalie Niemyer was bested by Capitol North Conference Player of the Year, Jena Smith, 6-2, 6-3 at the top singles flight.
Despite losing all three doubles matches, each Red Hawk pair took their matches to three sets. Lebakken and Choi were defeated at the top doubles flight, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4. Juniors Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek lost at No. 2 doubles, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Hannah Warosh and Carissa Boettcher fell at the No. 3 spot, 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-5.
Milton hosted Big Foot on Tuesday, Oct. 1, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will compete in a sub-sectional at Lake Geneva Badger High School Monday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
