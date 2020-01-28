The Milton wrestling team was defeated by rival Stoughton, 53-13, in a Badger South Conference dual Thursday, Jan. 23, in Stoughton.
“I think that we are improving from year to year over the last two or three years, but I don’t think that was a great night for us necessarily in terms of really fighting hard,” Milton head coach Patrick Jauch said.
The Vikings — ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 1 — won the final eight matches of the night.
The Red Hawks also competed in the Bob Lueders Invitational Saturday, Jan. 25, in Clinton, Iowa. Milton took ninth with 82 points at the 22-team invitational.
Stoughton won the first two matches of the night to take a 6-0 lead. Senior Brody Reed led off the night with a 6-1 loss at 285 pounds for Milton.
At 106 pounds, sophomore Riley Nilo lost in sudden death to Chance Suddeth.
Milton went on to capture the next two matches to take a 10-6 advantage.
Freshman Matt Haldiman picked up a pin 5 minutes, 16 seconds into the 113-pound match to get the Red Hawks on the board with six points.
Freshman Royce Nilo earned a 10-0 major decision at 120 pounds to add another four points to Milton’s score.
Nicolar Rivera got the Vikings a win at 126 pounds with a third-period pin against Hunter Kieliszewski to put Stoughton up, 12-10.
Rivera won the Division 1 state title at 106 pounds last season with a perfect 55-0 record.
“I had to go back and watch the match on video because I was out of the gym at the time but “Hunter Kieliszewski really wrestled hard against Nicolar Rivera,” Jauch said. “I think Hunter may be wrestling in one of the toughest weight classes in the state and possibly in the midwest this season at 126, and I think if you really watch you can see that he’s getting tougher and tougher. He isn’t happy with some of the results that he’s had, but I think he’s a pretty good example for our team of a guy who continues to fight even when things aren’t going his way and I think that that can really pay dividends for him as we move into February.”
The Red Hawks grabbed the lead back after sophomore Zak Shore earned a 9-6 decision at 132 pounds.
The win gave Milton a 13-12 advantage, but Stoughton went on to score 41 straight points with eight consecutive match victories.
“I really hope our guys are getting sick and tired of getting beat by teams like Stoughton and Mukwonago because I am,” Jauch said. “It’s time for us to turn in tougher performances both physically and mentally. If we do that I think we can surprise some people during the postseason.”
Bob Lueders Invitational
Riley Nilo had the Red Hawks’ best finish of the day with a second-place finish at 106 pounds. Nilo lost in the championship round to Lisbon’s Quincy Happel via a 5-4 decision. Jauch refuted the result, noting a two-point scoring error in favor of Happel, but the result was not changed.
A weight class below, Haldiman took third at 113 pounds. He won with the third-place bout with an 8-4 decision.
At 120 pounds, Royce Nilo earned a fifth-place finish.
Junior Justin Sanchez and sophomore Kade Desormeau placed sixth at 152 pounds and 160 pounds, respectively.
Libson (Iowa) won the invitational with 252 points.
“I really like getting the different competition from out of state and they run a very efficient tournament so I’ve always enjoyed going down there,” Jauch said. “It’s the kind of competition that can help you get tuned up for the postseason.”
Milton will host Monona Grove/McFarland in a Badger South Conference dual Friday at 7 p.m.
